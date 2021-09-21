Senate Majority Leader calls on Biden to halt the ‘hateful’ expulsions of Haitians.

On Tuesday, Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden to cease mass deportations of Haitian migrants, calling the policy a “hateful and xenophobic” legacy of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I encourage President Biden… to put a halt to these expulsions and the Title 42 policies at our southern border right away. On the Senate floor, Schumer stated, “We can’t keep these vile and xenophobic Trump policies that ignore our refugee laws.”

In a growing dilemma for the Biden administration, US border patrol officials are battling a significant surge of unauthorized migrants, hundreds of whom are from Haiti.

Under the government’s Title 42 policy, which restricts immigration because to the Covid-19 outbreak, the “majority” of undocumented migrants will be deported, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

The issue worsened after images posted on social media by AFP photographer Paul Ratje appeared to show riders using their long reins to scare refugees and drive them back toward the river.

The US Department of Homeland Security has promised to look into accusations that Haitian migrants in Texas were abused by border patrol personnel on horseback.

The mounted officers were attempting to manage the flow of hundreds of migrants crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico near Del Rio, Texas, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“We’ve all seen these horrific images pouring from our southern border as Haitian asylum seekers, only seeking to flee oppression and the issues they pursue, have been confronted with unspeakable (indignity) at our doorstep,” Schumer added.

“It is utterly terrible to see images of Haitian migrants being beaten with whips and other types of physical brutality. This behavior needs to be addressed, and we need to hold people accountable. The sights make you sick.”