Selfie-Takers on a Watchtower are among the 68 people killed by lightning in India.

Over 68 individuals have died as a result of lightning strikes in India, including 11 selfie-takers sitting on a watchtower.

The northern Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan have all reported lightning-related deaths.

On Sunday, a lightning bolt struck near a watchtower at Amer Palace, a major tourist attraction in Jaipur, Rajasthan, killing hundreds of people.

When the lightning struck, more than 27 individuals were said to be on the fort’s tower and wall, according to NDTV. Many people were hurt when they attempted to jump off the tower in a panic.

“Eleven people have died so far, and another 11-12 people have been injured,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told Indian Express.

“At around 7.30 p.m. today (Sunday), lightning struck a guard tower on the hills opposite the Amer Fort, causing the incident. Following the collision, nine bodies were discovered on the scene. The watchtower was on the opposite side of the Amer fort, and the most of those killed were children, according to Shivnarayan, a senior police official.

Aside from the event at the Amer Palace, there were reports of nine other lightning-related deaths across Rajasthan on Sunday.

“In some parts of Rajasthan, many people have died as a result of lightning strikes. I’m heartbroken at the deaths of folks. In a tweet on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I convey my sincere sympathies to the families of those lost.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised that the families of those killed by lightning will be compensated.

According to preliminary indications, a total of 41 persons have died in Uttar Pradesh as a result of lightning strikes. According to India Today, lightning killed seven people in different areas of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, approximately 2,000 people have died as a result of lightning strikes per year since 2004. It is estimated that there have been twice as many deaths since the late 1960s. The increase in lightning-related occurrences, according to SD Pawar, project director of thunderstorm dynamics at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, is directly linked to the climate crisis and the availability of greater moisture over land due to rising temperatures.

Meanwhile, many scientific studies show that using a cellphone during a thunderstorm does not increase the risk of being struck by lightning. When there is lightning, though, people are warned not to go outside.