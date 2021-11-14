Seif Al-Islam, Kadhafi’s son, has applied for the presidency of Libya.

Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, the son of dead Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi and formerly viewed as his heir apparent, registered to compete in next month’s presidential election on Sunday.

Seif al-Islam, whose whereabouts had been kept a mystery for some months, became the first heavyweight candidate to enter the election campaign in a surprise revelation.

Libya’s first-ever direct presidential election, with a first round on December 24, would represent the culmination of a UN-led process began last year to try to put an end to years of conflict in the oil-rich country after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.