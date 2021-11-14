Seif Al-Islam Kadhafi, Libya’s presidential hopeful and suspected war criminal.

The International Criminal Court is looking for Seif al-Islam, the son of dead Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, who registered to run in the presidential election in December.

For years, the whereabouts of the man widely regarded as Kadhafi’s likely successor, who was slain in a popular revolt in 2011, remained a mystery.

Seif al-Islam made his first public appearance in years in a July interview with The New York Times, in which he hinted at a possible political comeback.

“It’s time to go back to the beginning.” The country is on the verge of collapse… There is no money, and there is no security. There isn’t any li