Security Forces Kill 13 Civilians in India’s Northeast.

According to police, Indian security forces killed 13 civilians in Nagaland’s northeastern state after firing on a truck and then shooting at a throng assembled to protest the incident.

After setting up an ambush for rebels they suspected were active in the region, troops shot and killed six laborers heading home on Saturday afternoon in Mon district, close the Myanmar border.

After uncovering the bodies, family members and townspeople went seeking for the missing guys and challenged the army.

“This is where the two sides clashed, and security officers opened fire, killing seven more people,” said Nagaland police officer Sandeep M. Tamgadge to AFP.

The atmosphere in the district is “extremely tense right now,” according to Tamgadge, with nine more civilians injured in the second incident being treated in local hospitals.

In a statement, the Indian army said one of its soldiers died in the clash, with an unidentified number of personnel injured.

Soldiers had set up an ambush to intercept militants based on “credible intelligence” that they were operating in the region.

“The reason of the tragic loss of lives is being probed at the highest level,” the statement stated, adding that “necessary action will be taken as per the course of law.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio urged for calm and said the incident would be investigated.

“The sad occurrence in Oting, Mon that resulted in the deaths of citizens is highly condemnable,” he wrote on Twitter. “All sectors appeal for peace.” Mon district is around 220 miles (350 kilometers) from Nagaland’s capital, Kohima, and it takes more than a day to get there due to terrible road conditions.

A senior state government official, who did not want to be identified, told AFP that senior state, police, and army officials had arrived in the district to investigate.

Amit Shah, India’s Home Minister, expressed remorse for the incident and stated that the state investigation would “provide justice for the grieving families.”

Nagaland and other northeastern Indian provinces, which are connected to the rest of the country by a thin land corridor, have experienced decades of ethnic and separatist turmoil.

Hundreds of tribal groups and tiny guerrilla forces live in the region, demanding everything from more autonomy to independence from India.

Many insurgent factions have struck deals with New Delhi for increasing control over the years, but a strong Indian military remains stationed in the region.