Second Fatal Train Crash Strikes Spain Within Days, Killing Driver

Spain has been rocked by a second deadly train crash in just three days, as a Rodalies commuter train derailed near Barcelona on January 20, 2026, following a fatal incident in Andalusia that left 42 people dead. The latest tragedy has brought renewed attention to the state of Spain’s rail infrastructure and its vulnerability to extreme weather conditions.

Collapse of Retaining Wall Leads to Derailment

The incident occurred late on the evening of January 20, when a train traveling between Gelida and Sant Sadurní, about 35 kilometers west of Barcelona, struck a retaining wall that had collapsed onto the tracks. The wall’s collapse is believed to have been caused by the heavy storms that were battering eastern Spain at the time, with high alerts issued for the region due to the severe weather.

According to local officials, the train driver was killed, and more than 30 passengers were injured in the crash. Five people were reported in serious condition, while six others suffered less severe injuries. Fortunately, all passengers were safely evacuated from the train by emergency crews, who responded swiftly to the scene. Eleven ambulances and 35 fire crews worked throughout the night to clear the wreckage and transport the victims to nearby hospitals, including Moisès Broggi, Bellvitge, and Vila Franca.

The stormy conditions had already made rescue operations more difficult, with emergency services noting that the wreckage and efforts to reach injured passengers were complicated by the heavy rain and wind. Nevertheless, the rapid deployment of first responders brought some hope amid the tragedy. Inspector Claudi Gallardo from the Catalonia regional fire service confirmed that all passengers had been safely evacuated and that rescue teams were working tirelessly to assist the injured.

Two Major Crashes in Three Days

This disaster follows a devastating rail collision in Andalusia just two days earlier, on January 18, 2026. A high-speed train traveling from Malaga to Madrid collided with an oncoming train near Córdoba, killing at least 42 people. The cause of that crash remains under investigation, with transport officials noting the unusual occurrence of a derailment on a straight section of track. The Andalusia crash has been described as one of the worst rail disasters in Spain in over a decade.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visited victims of the Andalusia crash in the hospital, offering their condolences and support. On January 20, a memorial mass was held in the city of Huelva to honor those lost in the collision. The twin tragedies have left the nation grieving and sparked a debate about the safety and resilience of Spain’s rail network, particularly in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

In response to the incidents, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences on social media, sending his “affection and solidarity” to the families affected by the crashes. As the country reels from the twin disasters, the government has pledged to investigate the causes of both accidents thoroughly. The collapse of the retaining wall in Catalonia and the unexplained derailment in Andalusia have raised urgent questions about rail safety protocols and the potential impact of extreme weather on the country’s infrastructure.

These accidents have reignited discussions around the maintenance and resilience of Spain’s rail network, with critics calling for improvements to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Authorities are now facing the dual challenges of determining the causes of both crashes and addressing the broader issue of weather-related vulnerabilities in the transportation system.

As Spain works to recover from these devastating events, the hope is that lessons will be learned from the past week’s tragedies, and steps will be taken to strengthen rail safety moving forward.