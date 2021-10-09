Sebastian Kurz of Austria is a fallen ‘Wunderkind.’

When Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, then 31 years old, became the world’s youngest democratically elected leader in 2017, he was dubbed “Whizz-kid,” “Basti Fantasti,” and “Messiah.”

Kurz, though, resigned on Saturday amid a fraud investigation after less than four years and two cabinets (one with the far-right and the other with the Greens).

Kurz and nine others are facing allegations that between 2016 and 2018, government funds were utilized in a fraudulent arrangement to achieve favourable media coverage.

Kurz has called the charges “false” and promised to defend his name, saying, “I’m sure I’ll be able to clarify it.”

Kurz joined the OeVP at the age of 16 after growing up in Vienna as the only child of a secretary and a teacher.

He entered government in 2011 as secretary for integration, then as foreign minister two years later, at 27, after dropping out of law school to focus on politics.

Kurz credited Hungary’s populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban with putting an end to the Balkan migration trail in 2016.

In 2017, Kurz wrested leadership of the OeVP and converted it into the “Liste Kurz,” a movement centered on his own image, riding a surge of sentiment against traditional political personalities.

He quickly dismantled the OeVP’s coalition with the Social Democrats (SPOe), forcing snap elections in which his campaign, as flawless as his signature gelled-back hair, brought him to the top post.

The freshness and dynamism credited to him by his fans are also highlighted in an official biography whose sycophantic tone was widely criticized on social media.

Critics dismissed it as a hagiography of “St Sebastian” after passages describing how Kurz “uttered his first words at the age of 12 months” and praising his “bravery” as an adolescent.

Indeed, Kurz has astounded observers on numerous occasions.

When his junior partner, the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), became embroiled in a corruption scandal, his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) disintegrated in 2019.

Kurz was the first chancellor in Austria’s postwar history to be dismissed from office due to a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Kurz, on the other hand, led his OeVP to victory in quick elections later that year, even expanding his support base by attracting disgruntled FPOe voters.

In January, he forged a coalition with the Greens in order to gain the necessary majority to govern.