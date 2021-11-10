Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, and Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot Plot

Fans of the runaway smash Netflix K-drama Squid Game will be relieved to learn that “there will surely be a season 2” of the runaway hit.

Following the exceptional international success of the first series, the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed the news on Tuesday.

“There’s been so much demand, interest, and affection for a season 2 [of Squid Game], we’re at a position where we have no option [but to do it,” the Squid Game writer/director said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“I believe there will absolutely be a season 2,” Hwang said, adding that the concept is “in my head right now,” but it’s too early to say when or how the sequel would be produced.

He promised more from the show’s Seong Gi-hun character (played by Lee Jung-jae), who appears in the first series’ significantly open-ended last scene.

“Gi-hun will return, he’ll accomplish something for the globe,” Hwang predicted.

The riveting show, in which hundreds of people fight in a deadly survival challenge based on traditional Korean children’s games for the chance to win a large cash prize, has captivated viewers all over the world.

The series went on to become Netflix’s most popular series of all time, topping global rankings in at least 94 countries, including the United States.

Release Date on Netflix

A second season of Squid Game has yet to be confirmed by Netflix. “A second season is in discussions but not confirmed yet,” a representative for the streaming service told the Guardian on Wednesday.

Netflix’s global TV chief, Bela Bajaria, told Vulture in late September, less than two weeks after the show launched on September 17, that because Hwang “has a film and other things he’s working on,” the company is “trying to figure out the proper framework for him.”

Netflix has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

**Note: This article contains some Squid Game spoilers from here on out.

The cast for Squid Game season 2 has yet to be officially revealed, just like the second series.

However, at least two of the show’s principal cast members, notably Wi Ha-jun, the young Korean hunk who plays detective Hwang Jun-ho in the series, have expressed interest in returning for a second season.

To whom I am speaking. This is a condensed version of the information.