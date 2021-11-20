Scumbags defrauded the wealthy seniors they were supposed to be looking after.

A Spanish company that provided senior in-home care has been shut down after it was accused of scamming rich British citizens who could not know Spanish and had no family to protect them.

The predators took the life savings, real estate, and other valuables of one victim, a 90-year-old woman.

According to a statement released by the Spanish National Police on Oct. 29, the company in the southern city of Murcia was shut down due to alleged fraudulent behavior.

The company’s manager and at least one employee were both arrested, though neither was named. They’ve been charged with aggravated fraud, falsifying documents, and unfair administration.

The two accused allegedly targeted elderly rich British clientele who did not speak Spanish and had no family, according to police.

The inquiry began after authorities received information on a 90-year-old British national who was allegedly duped by a corporate employee in Mazarrón. The woman, who was not identified, had become completely reliant on the employee, who was also a British citizen, because she had no family in Murcia and could not communicate in Spanish.

“The agents were able to learn the identify of the putative con artist, a British citizen, by continuing their investigations… Following that, the Civil Guard was able to confirm that this person seized the old woman’s property and savings, sold the house, and, as co-owner of the bank account, used the money for their personal costs that had nothing to do with meeting the victim’s requirements “In a statement, the police said.

“According to the investigation, the suspect would have been able to persuade the victim to provide her consent, such as joint ownership of bank accounts or the execution of a will in her favor,” police said. “All of this was verified by the investigators through the compilation of minutes, notaries, wills, and other types of personal documentation.”

The firm offices was raided by police, who seized $52,000 in cash, as well as numerous bank cards and papers.

“The agents were able to determine that the inmate had captured countrymen settled in the municipality of Mazarrón, primarily old individuals with no family ties and who did not speak Spanish, in order to provide them with home care services,” police said. This is a condensed version of the information.