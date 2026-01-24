Francis Buchholz, the former bassist of legendary German rock band Scorpions, has passed away at the age of 71 following a private battle with cancer. His family shared the heartbreaking news on social media on January 22, revealing that he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In their tribute, they expressed their profound sorrow, stating, “Our hearts are shattered” and thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Buchholz’s family, including his wife Hella and children Sebastian, Louisa, and Marietta, highlighted his strength and courage during his illness, sharing that they stayed by his side throughout the ordeal. “Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played,” they wrote, reflecting on the lasting impact of his music.

Tributes Pour In From Scorpions and Fans

Scorpions, the band Buchholz played with for nearly two decades, also paid tribute, acknowledging his significant contribution to their success. “His legacy with the band will live on forever,” said the band, expressing their sorrow at the loss of their longtime friend and bandmate.

Born in Hanover, West Germany, in 1954, Buchholz joined Scorpions in 1974, playing on some of their most iconic albums, including “Lovedrive,” “Blackout,” and “Love at First Sting.” His influence on the band’s sound and success helped solidify their place as one of the most famous rock bands to come out of Germany. He also featured on live albums such as “Tokyo Tapes” and “World Wide Live.”

In interviews, Buchholz reflected on Scorpions’ role in bridging cultural divides, particularly during the Cold War era. “Living in Germany at this time, there was always this great threat of a third World War between Russia and America,” he recalled. He also described a pivotal moment in the 1990s when the band performed in Moscow and was invited to the Kremlin by then-President Mikhail Gorbachev, a symbol of the band’s far-reaching influence during a time of geopolitical tension.

Despite leaving the band in 1992 after a dispute, Buchholz’s impact on Scorpions’ legacy is undeniable, and his memory will continue to resonate with fans and fellow musicians alike. Scorpions’ songs, such as “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “Still Loving You,” will forever carry the mark of his musical contributions.