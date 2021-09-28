Scientists say drugs in a river at the Glastonbury Music Festival in the United Kingdom are harming fish.

According to scientists, high levels of illegal substances have been discovered in a river that runs through the Glastonbury music festival venue in the United Kingdom, endangering a rare type of fish and other wildlife.

Experts say the quantities of cocaine and MDMA – often known as ecstasy – found in the water were so high that they may be damaging wildlife downstream in the Whitelake River, which runs through the event grounds.

MDMA concentrations were four times higher in the week after the festival in Somerset, southwest England, in 2019, when more than 200,000 people attended the five-day summer celebration.

According to the experts, dangerously high amounts of cocaine in the water had increased to the point that they were interfering with the life cycles of the rare and protected European eel located in the area.

Experts are recommending festivalgoers to use Glastonbury’s official restrooms in the future because it is thought that the drugs infiltrate the water supply through public urinating.

All music festivals were “undoubtedly” a “annual source of illicit drug discharge,” according to Dan Aberg, a postgraduate student at Bangor University in north Wales who collected the data.

He continued, “Unfortunately, Glastonbury Festival’s proximity to a river means that any drugs discharged by festival attendees have little time to breakdown in the soil before entering the sensitive freshwater ecology.”

Christian Dunn, also of Bangor University, believes that the amount of illegal narcotics poured into the water could jeopardize the endangered eels’ conservation.

“We also need to raise awareness about drug and pharmaceutical waste,” Dunn added, describing the pollutants as “secret, alarmingly understudied, and potentially destructive.”

The festival was forced to cancel its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2020 and again this year due to Covid limitations, despite the fact that 135,000 people had ordered tickets.

Glastonbury’s organizers have stated that the festival will take place in June 2022.