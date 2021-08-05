Scientists in Japan have developed freeze-dried mouse sperm postcards.

Scientists will no longer have to worry about their mouse sperm vials breaking in transit.

Researchers in Japan have devised a method of freezing dried mouse ejaculate between thin plastic sheets and sticking it on postcards, with the samples surviving long voyages and resulting in healthy pups.

The University of Yamanashi’s team was so ecstatic about their achievement that one scientist even sent another a “Happy New Year” card with mouse sperm attached as a present.

Until now, storing or transferring mouse sperm to other researchers required a freezing environment, such as liquid nitrogen or dry ice, according to Daiyu Ito, first author of a report published in iScience.

Ito is a doctoral student in Professor Teruhiko Wakayama’s group, which was the first to freeze-dry mammal sperm and transport it to the International Space Station to research the effects of cosmic radiation.

The sperm had to be kept in tiny glass bottles that easily cracked, rendering the sample useless.

With such hazards in mind, the team went about developing a new preservation method.

Plastic sheets were discovered to be a good technique to enclose the sperm, but they were poisonous to the DNA, so the scientists realized they needed something else to go inside.

After experimenting with several types of paper, they discovered that weighing paper produced the most offspring.

They were able to create a “sperm book” consisting of postcards with various samples using this technique, which Ito described as “a completely unique notion that no one has ever dreamed of before.”

“New genetically engineered mouse strains are developed almost every day in numerous facilities across the world. As a result, a thousand mouse strains can be stored and handled easily in only one book at a minimal cost using this method,” he stated.

The team discovered that the samples survived journeys of up to three days at room temperature when the postcards were sent in the mail – for example, between the University of Yamanashi and the University of Tokyo – despite the book being kept in a freezer at -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Wakayama, the paper’s principal author, previously stated that he produced freeze-dried mouse sperm for a future in which people migrate to other planets and need to preserve Earth’s genetic resources, including our own species’ genetic resources.

“Genetic resources are now regarded as an asset to humanity’s future,” he added in a statement.

