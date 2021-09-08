Scientists Discover a Terrifying New ‘Shark-Toothed’ Dinosaur With a Length of Nearly 30 Feet.

The discovery of a new, violent dinosaur is assisting experts in better understanding the prehistoric creatures’ intricate lineages.

A piece of jawbone discovered in modern-day Uzbekistan identified this animal as a Carcharodontosaurus, a deadly “shark-toothed lizard” that predated the famously feared Tyrannosaurus.

Recent discoveries have offered light on carcharodontosaurs. These huge, carnivorous dinosaurs were “the top predators for most of the Cretaceous,” according to National Geographic in 2019.

When German archaeologist Ernst Stromer discovered their petrified, serrated teeth in the Egyptian Sahara in 1914, he classified them. The teeth reminded him of those of a huge white shark (genus Carcharodon), thus he named the dinosaur after the terrifying sea creature.

Researchers have identified a new dinosaur species within the Carcharodontosaurus group based on the remnants of its jawbone, according to data published in Royal Society Open Science. The dinosaur’s fossil, named Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, was discovered in the Bissekty Formation, which has also yielded the remains of numerous other dinosaurs. Scientists believe, however, that this creature was by far the most powerful predator in its surroundings.

This particular dinosaur was 26 feet long and weighed 2,200 pounds, according to Live Science. The tyrannosaur was thought to be the region’s top predator until now, and the size difference between the two species is startling. The Ulughbegsaurus was twice as long as tyrannosaurs of the period and over five times as heavy, making it more likely to have been the ecosystem’s top predator.

Until the larger, more dominant tyrannosaurs swept over the landscape, carcharodontosaurs and smaller tyrannosaurs were competitors. This 90-million-year-old Ulughbegsaurus specimen is the most recent carcharodontosaur known to have existed at the same time as a tyrannosaur, which helps narrow down the era when that swap may have occurred.

According to Kohei Tanaka, the study’s principal researcher, “our discovery implies carcharodontosaurs were still prominent predators in Asia 90 million years ago.”

Carcharodontosaurs became extinct around 80-90 million years ago as tyrannosaurs grew larger. However, experts are still unsure what caused carcharodontosaurs to lose their dominance.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, paleontologist Darla Zelenitsky, who also collaborated on the project,