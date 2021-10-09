Scientists Demonstrate How They Restored the Smile of a 70,000-Year-Old Neanderthal.

Starting with a 70,000-year-old fossil fragment from the early human ancestor’s skull, scientists rebuilt a Neanderthal man’s face. They even gave him a name and a toothy grin.

In 2009, the National Museum of Antiquities in the Dutch town of Leiden received a 3.9-inch-by-2.3-inch skull fragment of the earliest Neanderthal ever discovered in the Netherlands – roughly the size of a deck of playing cards. According to the museum’s Dutch-language website, it was discovered along with seashells and trash on the North Sea shore of Holland by an amateur paleontologist.

According to researchers from Leiden University, located between Amsterdam and The Hague, and the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany, the skull piece originated from a young man of strong build who ate predominantly meat. They also discovered he had a benign tumor that had formed a bump above his right brow.

The Neanderthal, dubbed Krijn by experts, is thought to have lived in Doggerland, a prehistoric landbridge connecting England and continental Europe. It’s currently submerged off the coast of the Netherlands. Doggerland is sometimes referred to as the Atlantis of the North Sea due to its watery fate.

Sea levels were around 164 feet lower during Krijn’s lifetime than they are now, making Doggerland a chilly plain where he would have shared it with mammoths, reindeer, and woolly rhinoceroses.

Krijn’s face was meticulously rebuilt by Alfons and Adrie Kennis, a couple of “paleo artists” who specialize in facial reconstructions of ancient human remains. Adrie Kennis described Neanderthals as having flat foreheads with strong eyebrow ridges, bulging mid-faces, and huge noses and nostrils in video footage.

Kennis did not explain why they chose to create Krijn a smile that prominently displays his teeth.

The Kennises began by reconstructing a previously reconstructed French Neanderthal skull, using the available portion as well as digital scans of additional Neanderthal skull fragments to gain an idea of what Krijn would have looked like.

Krijn is the only Neanderthal found with a tumor or bruise on his brow, despite his resemblance to others of his era.

The fossil and its cheerful reproduction will be on show in the "Doggerland" exhibit in the till Oct. 31.