Scientists call a four-legged snake fossil a forgery.

The missing connection between lizards and early snakes, formerly considered to be a four-legged snake fossil, is not what scientists had hoped for.

A study led by paleontologist Michael Caldwell of the University of Alberta, published in the Journal of Systematic Paleontology, refuted the conclusions of a team of researchers who claimed to have discovered the first known specimen of a four-legged snake fossil. In a paper published in the journal Science in 2015, they named it Tetrapodophis amplectus.

Caldwell explained, “It has long been established that snakes are part of a lineage of four-legged vertebrates that lost their limbs as a result of evolutionary adaptations.” “It has long been expected that a four-legged snake would be discovered as a fossil.” T. amplectus was assessed to be about 10 inches long by the researchers in the initial study.

“If the surviving anatomy is correctly interpreted, this might be a really important discovery,” Caldwell said. “Finding a four-legged snake fossil could address a lot of evolutionary puzzles, but only if it’s the real deal.” Our team’s main finding is that Tetrapodophis amplectus is not a snake and has been misclassified.” He pointed out that it resembles dolichosaurs, a group of extinct marine lizards from the Cretaceous period, in every way (145 to 66 million years ago).

The anatomy and morphology of T. amplectus were previously mischaracterized as matching those of snakes, according to the latest study.

Caldwell claimed that he deduced his conclusion from indications contained in the rock where the fossil was discovered. Caldwell explained that when the rock housing the specimen was split, the skeleton and head ended up on opposite sides of the slab, with a natural mold maintaining the shape of both on the opposing side.

He pointed out that the initial study had only described the skull and ignored the natural mold, which had preserved traits indicating that “Tetrapodophis did not have the skull of a snake — even a rudimentary one.”

“It is one of the smallest,” Tiago Simes, a Brazilian paleontologist at Harvard University and co-author, said of the fossil, despite the fact that it is not the long-sought missing link. This is a condensed version of the information.