‘Science And Solidarity’ Explains Why Puerto Rico Leads The United States In Covid Vaccinations.

Puerto Rico’s health-care system is underfunded, the population is impoverished, and the island’s infrastructure was destroyed by a massive hurricane in 2017.

So, how is the US Virgin Islands outperforming the rest of the country in terms of Covid vaccinations?

Experts attribute the unexpected success to two main factors: a sense of community developed from previous disasters, and a public health response free of the political tensions that plagued the mainland.

Vaccination coverage has reached 74 percent of the island’s 3.2 million residents, much above the US average of 58 percent and well ahead of wealthy and liberal northeastern states like Massachusetts and Vermont.

Jose de Jesus, a retired government employee, told AFP, “Everyone should get vaccinated.”

“You have to look for yourself, you have to live life until you can,” said the 74-year-old, who recently received a Moderna booster shot.

Puerto Rico is shattering its coronavirus curve as a result of the high uptake, with daily cases at three per 100,000 individuals compared to 22 for the country as a whole, and deaths at 0.1 per 100,000.

The situation is diametrically opposed to what was predicted at the outset of the pandemic, when the chances appeared to be stacked against the Caribbean archipelago.

The poverty rate in Puerto Rico is 43 percent, more than double that of Mississippi, the poorest state in the United States.

Its government is dealing with a long-term financial crisis that resulted in skyrocketing debt in 2017 and the adoption of draconian austerity measures.

Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island in September 2017, killing over 3,000 people. Due to a lack of resources and an inadequate post-disaster response, many of the victims died. The hurricane hit the island less than a month after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the island by knocking off power.

Following that, protests in 2019 resulted in the resignation of a governor, Ricardo Rossello, and an earthquake in January 2020 destroyed over 8,000 homes.

“I couldn’t sleep because I was afraid the epidemic would be handled as horribly as Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” Monica Feliu Mojer, a spokesman for the non-profit Ciencia Puerto Rico, which promotes science in Puerto Rico, told AFP.

Instead, the trauma of these calamities has inspired “everyone to do their part,” resulting in a critical wave of cooperation to meet the issue.

The Puerto Rican government, like the rest of the United States, began vaccinations in December 2020.

