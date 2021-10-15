Schools in France pay tribute to a teacher who was killed because of a cartoon depicting Mohammed.

On Friday, students in schools across France paid respect to Samuel Paty, a teacher who was killed by an extremist a year ago for showing his students drawings of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

Paty’s murder sent shockwaves through the community, and was perceived as an attack on key ideals instilled in generations of students by teachers, such as separation of church and state and the right to blaspheme.

On the evening of October 16, 2020, the 47-year-old was killed after leaving the middle school where he taught history and geography in the peaceful Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen exile, claimed the incident was retaliation for Paty presenting his class the drawings during a session on free expression.

The government invited all French schools to observe a minute of silence, have debates, or show documentaries about freedom of speech to memorialize the murder.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Thursday that “any school is free to organize things as they see fit.” “It’s an opportunity to discuss the role of instructors and knowledge.” High school students in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, near Lille, dedicated their civics session on Friday morning to a discussion.

“How do you define freedom of expression?” Anne-Sophie Branque, a history and geography teacher, posed the question to her predominantly 15-year-old students.

“Do you have the freedom to express yourself in everyday life without causing harm to others? Is it permissible for us to blaspheme?” Correcting a student who claimed “”Make sure you get your facts straight,” Branque added, referring to Samuel Paty’s discussion of the prophet in class. He taught a class on freedom of expression, using the cartoons from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo as an example.” Corentin, a student at the Battieres middle school in Lyon’s southern suburbs, believes it is critical for young people to be able to speak freely without parental supervision.

“Some people are unable to have such a discussion at home, so their parents’ views are taken into account. It’s crucial to have a discussion so that we can figure out what we really think “he stated

Higher Education Minister Frederique Vidal told Franceinfo radio that it is “extremely difficult” to assist youngsters grasp the events of October 16, 2020, but “it is vital to give children the truth.”

“We could perceive a lot of emotion among teachers,” said Sophie Venetitay, president of the Snes-FSU teachers union, citing “the memories and the shock” produced by the murder.

A memorial will be held in honor of the killed instructor in the near future.