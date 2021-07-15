School Collapse In Mexico Quake Leads To 208-Year Prison Sentence

Prosecutors say a Mexican court sentenced a man to 208 years in jail for approving shoddy building work at a school where 26 people died in a 2017 earthquake.

When the private Rebsamen elementary school in the capital collapsed after the 7.1-magnitude quake, nineteen children were among those killed.

According to the Mexico City prosecutor’s office, Juan Mario Velarde, the director responsible for works, certified the structural safety of the school without doing the necessary tests and despite construction flaws.

It stated in a statement on Wednesday that he was punished “for his criminal involvement in the crime of homicide” in the 26 killings.

According to prosecution spokesman Ulises Lara, the “historic punishment” was the result of “professional malpractice and a fully fraudulent action.”

Despite knowing that the school faced “severe structural hazards,” Velarde allowed it to continue operating, according to Lara.

Monica Garcia Villegas, the owner and head of the school, was sentenced to 31 years in jail for culpable homicide in October.

She was apprehended after it was revealed that she had constructed a big apartment on top of the classrooms, the weight of which is suspected to have contributed to the collapse of the structure.

Critics claim that cost-cutting, corruption, or ineptitude on the part of building firms and authorities contributed to the quake’s devastation, which killed 369 people.