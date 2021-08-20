Scandal-plagued Malaysian leadership is reclaimed by a political party.

Following the collapse of the previous government, an establishment veteran was chosen Malaysia’s new prime minister on Friday, with a scandal-plagued party returning the leadership it lost in historic elections in 2018.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the country’s next leader, was nominated by the king after getting support from the majority of MPs during the previous administration.

Muhyiddin Yassin, his predecessor, resigned on Monday after a tumultuous 17 months in office in which he lost parliamentary support and resentment mounted over his government’s handling of a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin of a coalition that ruled for six decades before losing power in 2018 over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB graft scandal, is the incoming leader.

As a partner in the previous government, UMNO had already recovered power, and Ismail Sabri’s victory means they have now recaptured the country’s top post without holding elections.

Instead of holding elections, the constitutional monarch chose the leader based on who has the most support in parliament, fearing that polls will exacerbate the country’s already catastrophic virus outbreak.

The monarch, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, nominated Ismail Sabri after analyzing who had the greatest support at a gathering of the country’s royal families, according to the palace.

The country’s warring leaders should focus on tackling the virus, according to the internationally revered monarch.

“The king hopes that political volatility in the kingdom will be resolved swiftly with the appointment of the new prime minister,” the palace said in a statement.

It said he urged MPs to “set aside their political agendas and instead unite to combat the pandemic in order to safeguard the nation’s prosperity.”

Anwar Ibrahim, a long-time opposition leader who has been seeking the role of prime minister for more than two decades, was defeated once again.

Ismail Sabri becomes Malaysia’s third prime minister after the country’s 32 million people went through a period of political uncertainty following the 2018 elections.

His government, on the other hand, is simply a reworked version of the one that just fell apart. It is expected to have a razor-thin parliamentary majority, raising fears that it would be just as unstable.

Over 330,000 people signed an online petition opposing him becoming prime minister, claiming he mishandled the virus outbreak while in Muhyiddin’s cabinet.

There were also fears that UMNO’s re-election might jeopardize corruption cases against several of the party’s lawmakers.

Among them is the case of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was convicted and sentenced to prison. Brief News from Washington Newsday.