Saudi Arabia works with China to develop ballistic missiles, according to a report.

According to US intelligence services, Saudi Arabia is working with China to develop and manufacture its own fleet of ballistic missiles.

CNN said, citing three sources with knowledge of the subject, that satellite photographs from Saudi Arabia revealed the Kingdom is constructing the weapons in a compound near Dawadmi using Chinese technology.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration is working on a new accord to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons and producing weapons. Saudi Arabia’s construction of its own ballistic missiles may complicate negotiations, as Iran, the Kingdom’s main regional foe, has insisted that other regional weapons production programs be discussed as part of the new nuclear deal negotiations.

According to the publication, Saudi Arabia has previously purchased Chinese-made ballistic missiles but is believed to have never built its own.

The photographs, which were obtained between Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 by Planet, a commercial imaging company, showed a burn pit at the plant near Dawadmi, Saudi Arabia, which Middlebury Institute of International Studies researchers said was evidence of missile production.

According to CNN, little is known about the ballistic missiles that the Kingdom is claimed to be developing at the location, including critical features like as range and payload.

China has failed to confirm any new shipments to Saudi Arabia of critical ballistic missile technology. According to the site, a representative for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two countries are “strategic partners” who “maintain amicable cooperation in all domains.”

In a statement, the spokesperson stated, “Such collaboration does not violate any international law and does not involve the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”

After a group of protestors attacked and set fire to the Saudi embassy in Tehran in 2016, Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran. After criticizing the government’s treatment of the Shia minority, Saudi Arabia executed Shia preacher Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr on terrorism accusations.

Saudi Arabia is also at war with Yemen, where Houthi rebels have used drones and weapons to assault the kingdom on numerous occasions. According to The Wall Street Journal, more than 10,000 people have died in the battle since Saudi Arabia first launched a military offensive in 2015.

The Biden administration may put sanctions on some entities for transferring ballistic missile technology between Saudi Arabia and China, but it is unlikely to impose any on Saudi Arabia.