Saudi Arabia is attempting to soften its image two decades after 9/11.

Two decades after Saudi Arabian Islamists planned and carried out the September 11 attacks, the desert kingdom is attempting to modernize its ultra-conservative image through reform.

Under crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, women now drive and cinemas have reopened in the “new” Saudi Arabia, among many other modernizing policies that some say are tied to the 9/11 tragedy.

According to Yasmine Farouk of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the projects represent “one of the long-term ramifications” of the greatest terrorist attack on US territory.

The jet attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, which killed almost 3,000 people and were planned by Saudi-born Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, included fifteen Saudis among the 19 hijackers.

The monarchy, a long-time American ally, denied any participation, but it was met with harsh US language over its social and educational institutions, which critics claimed encouraged extremism.

After US President Joe Biden ordered the declassification of secret records from a US inquiry into the attacks, more pressure could be applied in the coming months.

Biden was reacting to demands from families of 9/11 victims who have long claimed that the confidential records contain evidence that the Saudi government had ties to the terrorists.

Saudi Arabia said it “welcomes” Biden’s move in a statement released by its Washington embassy on Wednesday.

It added it “can only restate its longtime support for full declassification” of all records in the hopes that they “would put an end to the unfounded claims against the kingdom for good.”

Saudi Arabia’s austere image was based on the rigorous Wahhabi interpretation of Islam, which it was accused of spreading over the world.

The kingdom, which is home to some of Islam’s holiest sites and is the world’s largest oil exporter, first resisted reform efforts.

However, the ascent of Prince Mohammed, or “MBS,” as Crown Prince in 2017 and the necessity to diversify as oil demand declines has resulted in a slew of economic, social, and religious upheavals.

Even as his worldwide reputation was tarnished by the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Prince Mohammed has sought to portray himself as a champion of “moderate” Islam.

In 2018, the kingdom repealed its widely criticized prohibition on women driving, allowing mixed-gender music performances and allowing businesses to remain open during the five daily prayers.

Saudi Arabia has also de-radicalized its once-feared religious establishment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.