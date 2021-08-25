Satellite images of Kabul Airport reveal a massive influx of people fleeing the Taliban.

The masses escaping Taliban authority at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport are so large that satellites can see them as the U.S. evacuation deadline approaches.

Since the Taliban took over on August 15, the country has been in chaos, with thousands attempting to flee.

At least five people are said to have died at the airport, which degenerated into chaos as Afghans attempted to flee Taliban rule.

Last-ditch attempts by Afghans to board moving planes crowded runways and scrambled up air bridges in chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The US military required two days to retake control of the airport, with rioters at the gates causing chaotic crushes as desperate civilians attempted to flee the nation.

As President Joe Biden’s August 31 evacuation deadline approaches, new satellite photographs taken by Maxar Technologies show the size of the masses assembled at the entrance and checkpoints.

Citizens of the United States, foreign nationals, and Afghans who worked for Western organizations or participated in the war effort are awaiting airlift out, a process beset by security concerns.

The gate at the airport’s northern boundary and people around the eastern edge are seen in one photo. Others depict hordes of people passing through checkpoints and waiting on the tarmac.

Another photograph depicts people waiting in line to board a C-17 cargo plane, the same type that flew hundreds of Afghans to safety last week.

On August 16, dozens of people chased a C-17 US military plane as it taxied down the runway, with people observed hanging to the exterior as it took off. As the three guys are reported to have lost their grasp on the plane, harrowing footage uploaded online showed forms that appeared to be bodies descending from the plane.

According to the Department of Defense (DOD), the Air Force C-17 Globemaster III evacuated 640 Afghans to safety inside the aircraft. The crammed passengers sat on the cargo plane’s floor, according to an image released by the Department of Defense and initially reported by Defense One.

“Maxar collected fresh high-resolution satellite footage of Kabul yesterday (23 August) that helps to clearly communicate the ongoing situation in and near Hamid Karzai International Airport,” Maxar said of the satellite photos.

“A large crowd of individuals can be seen at a number of locations. This is a condensed version of the information.