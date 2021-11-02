Satellite data shows that the US sent a ‘Nuke Sniffer’ plane to the South China Sea a month after the submarine collision.

According to satellite photographs supplied by a Beijing-based think group, the US flew a special ‘nuke-sniffer’ plane to the South China Sea over the weekend to check radioactive particles in the region.

Following the collision of the USS Connecticut last month, experts believe the US is looking for nuclear leakage. However, the jet could have been looking for signs of “underwater nuclear experiments undertaken by China,” according to the South China Morning Post.

Five surveillance planes passed over the area, including the special-purpose Constant Phoenix (WC-135), according to data from the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative.

This comes just a month after the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered submarine, crashed with an unexplained item while underwater in the area. Despite the fact that the submarine’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were unaffected, China has expressed concerns about “nuclear leaks.” The ‘nuke sniffer’ was escorted by an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, two P-8A maritime patrol planes, and one EP-3E electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft, according to satellite pictures.

The WC-135 is “rarely seen in the South China Sea region,” according to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative. “Its last operation in the region dates back to January 2020.”

Only one Boeing WC-135 Constant Phoenix is used by the Air Force to collect atmospheric samples in order to detect and identify radioactive material from nuclear explosions. It can also be used to gather more information about nuclear weapon tests and atomic mishaps, as well as track the possible spread of harmful radioactive substances.

A week after the Russian Navy’s Oscar-II class nuclear guided-missile submarine Orel broke down while transiting out of the Baltic Sea, the ‘nuke sniffer’ was sighted flying over the Baltic Sea two months ago.

The deployment of the Constant Phoenix, according to Ridzwan Rahmat, the lead defense analyst at military newspaper Janes, could have been an attempt to search the atmosphere for any radioactive material.

“It could be a precautionary move by the US to determine if any radioactive materials were leaked as a result of the crash,” Rahmat told the South China Morning Post.

Song Zhongping, a military analyst based in Hong Kong, says the mission could have been to look for nuclear leaks.

“And, if this was the true objective, it means the collision was bad enough that the US was concerned enough to dispatch a plane.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.