Sarkozy Waits For The Results Of The Second French Trial.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will learn whether he faces a second prison sentence on Thursday when a judge rules on his enormous overspending during his 2012 re-election campaign.

Despite being involved in various investigations since being voted out of the Elysee Palace after a single term in 2012, the 66-year-old remains a very popular and important figure on the right.

In March, he became France’s first postwar president to receive a prison sentence when he was sentenced to three years in prison, two of which were suspended, for corruption and influence peddling in connection with attempts to win judicial favors.

Jacques Chirac, Sarkozy’s predecessor and mentor, was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence for corruption as mayor of Paris in 2011.

Sarkozy immediately challenged his conviction, and he has yet to be imprisoned under French sentencing norms — judges agreed he may wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

He was back in the dock three months later, this time for his expensive 2012 re-election campaign.

Prosecutors are seeking a six-month prison sentence in that instance for illicit campaign financing, which carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,500).

It’s unclear whether Sarkozy, who thinks the judiciary is hounding him, will return to court to hear the judgement.

He only showed up for questioning on one day of his five-week trial, infuriating prosecutors who accused him of acting “as if he is not answerable to the law like everyone else.”

According to the prosecution, accountants told Sarkozy that he was about to exceed the statutory spending cap of 22.5 million euros ($27 million), but he insisted on having extra events to fight off his eventual Socialist opponent Francois Hollande.

In the end, he spent at least 42.8 million euros on his campaign, nearly double the legal limit.

Sarkozy told the court that he was too preoccupied with running the country to notice a “accounting detail,” and that the claims that he was careless with public funds were “a fiction.”

The case is known as the Bygmalion affair, after the public relations firm that was recruited to organize a flurry of costly US-style political rallies.

Executives at Bygmalion have acknowledged to employing a system of fictitious invoices to hide the true cost of the events.

However, the investigation found no evidence that Sarkozy was involved in the scam directly.

The case failed to pique the public's curiosity.