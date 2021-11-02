Sarkozy Slams ‘Unconstitutional’ Court Summons Defiant Sarkozy Slams ‘Unconstitutional’ Court Summons

Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been convicted twice in recent months, denounced his summons to testify in the trial of ex-aides accused of favoritism over polling contracts as “unconstitutional” on Tuesday.

Sarkozy, who served as President from 2007 to 2012, appeared defiant before a criminal court in Paris, asserting his privilege not to answer questions.

“The separation of powers is an essential concept of democracies, and as President of the Republic, I am not required to account for the organization of my office or the manner in which I exercised my mandate,” he told the court.

He called the summons “absolutely unconstitutional” and “extremely disproportionate.”

The former president has never been indicted or interviewed in the poll contracts issue because of his presidential immunity.

However, in an unexpected move, the trial judge ordered Sarkozy to testify as a witness in order to throw light on the case.

Since October 18, five of Sarkozy’s aides and associates, including his former chief of staff Claude Gueant and ex-advisor and consultant Patrick Buisson, have been accused of squandering public funds and cronyism.

Prosecutors claim that the polling contracts signed by Sarkozy’s team between 2007 and 2012 were negotiated in secret and without competition, in violation of French public finance laws that demand transparency and competitive bidding.

All of the defendants dispute the charges.

Sarkozy was sentenced to one year in prison by a French court in late September for illegally funding his 2012 re-election campaign, seven months after receiving a separate prison sentence for corruption.

Sarkozy, who is appealing both sentences, is unlikely to serve time in prison, as the judges have decided that he can instead wear an electronic bracelet at home.

He promised to clear his identity and accused French prosecutors of conducting a “witch hunt.”

The 66-year-old has also been charged with receiving millions of euros from the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi for his 2007 election campaign.

Despite judicial issues that appear to have put an end to his political career, he remains a powerful figure on the right as France prepares for presidential elections in April.