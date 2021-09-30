Sarkozy: France’s divisive ex-president is dogged by legal woes.

Nicolas Sarkozy, the tough-talking right-wing president who controlled France from 2007 to 2012, is regarded as a vibrant savior by supporters but a vulgar populist steeped in corruption by adversaries.

Six months after a guilty verdict in a bribery trial, a second criminal conviction, this time for unlawful campaign financing during his 2012 election campaign, has delivered a new blow to any hopes of “Sarko” returning to frontline politics.

Even if the enthusiastic former “hyper- president’s” career is now shadowed by legal shame, he is unlikely to serve time in prison under the conditions of both rulings.

Sarkozy has been mired in legal issues since failing to win a second mandate in 2012 and then losing his party’s candidacy in 2017, yet he retains right-wing support.

Sarkozy, now 66, adopted a tough stance on immigration, security, and national identity during his five-year presidency.

Sarkozy was initially perceived as bringing a much-needed infusion of vitality after obtaining the presidency at the age of 52, making an impact on the international stage and courting the corporate sector.

However, the 2008 financial crisis overshadowed his administration, and he departed office with the lowest popularity ratings of any postwar French leader to that point.

In an ultimately futile attempt to beat Socialist Francois Hollande for a second term in 2012, he pulled out all the stops, and his most recent conviction pertains to the campaign’s financing.

That defeat rendered him the first president to be denied a second term since Valery Giscard d’Estaing (1974-1981), and Sarkozy famously stated, “You won’t hear about me anymore.”

However, Sarkozy’s prognosis proved to be far from accurate, with persistent legal issues and his marriage to former top model Carla Bruni keeping him in the spotlight.

Few were shocked when he returned to politics, obtaining the leadership of the conservative UMP party, which has now been renamed The Republicans, in 2014. He did not, however, receive the party’s nomination for a second run at the president in 2017.

On the right, he has remained extremely popular, and in the summer of 2020, queues of fans formed to have him autograph his latest memoir, “The Time of Storms,” which topped best-seller lists for weeks.

“I have a unique relationship with the French. It may stretch or tighten, but it still exists,” he explained.

Sarkozy remains even now, with no clear contender on the right to challenge President Emmanuel Macron in 2022.