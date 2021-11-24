Sanctuary Mandela, the former president’s home, has been converted into a boutique hotel.

Legendary anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela enjoyed basic, hearty dishes such as oxtail stew. It was the first black president of South Africa’s favorite meal, and it currently fills ravioli served in his former residence, which has been converted into a boutique hotel.

Squatters had defiled the inside of the building, which was situated on a quiet street in a posh Johannesburg suburb.

However, thanks to a floor-to-ceiling makeover, sunshine now flows in through large skylights and bay windows. All that is left of the original structure is the white facade.

Mandela resided there for eight years until relocating with his third wife, Graca Machel, to a new home around the block. He arrived shortly after his release from prison in 1990 and immediately began socializing with his neighbors, according to general manager Dimitri Maritz.

“He went door to door, introducing himself and inviting neighbors over for canapes and cocktails,” Maritz explained.

“He was pushed aside by a Chinese man. “It is believed that he relocated not long after he realized he had shut the door in Mandela’s face,” Maritz joked, recognizing the tale’s air of urban legend.

The Sanctuary Mandela hotel, which debuted in September, is for guests who want to soak up the ex-peaceful president’s and cheerful spirit.

Though guests’ heads do not lie where the president’s did, the presidential suite was originally the president’s bedroom. The bathroom is now where his bed used to be after the remodel.

His grandson etched his nickname “Madiba” and his Robben Island jail number “466/64” into the wood window frames.

Mandela ached for the simple pleasures he had been denied during his 27 years in prison: time with his grandkids, the scent of a rose, a drink of his favorite sweet Constantia wine after his release at the age of 71.

Chef Xoliswa Ndoyiya, who served Mandela’s meals for two decades, remarked, “He was not a finicky guy.”

She is currently in charge of the hotel restaurant’s kitchen, where every dish is influenced by his preferences.

“He didn’t have a sweet tongue, thus he didn’t want to see an oily dish.” He would eat fruit all day long,” she said.

“More of a father than a boss, he was.” He made you feel at ease, as if you were a member of his family.” She shares a Xhosa ethnicity with Mandela, giving her a similar gastronomic sensibility.

"He would remark, 'Why are you not feeding me well?" if she sought to please Mandela's high-profile guests with cuisine he didn't like. I'd feel bad about it.