Sanctions by the United States Protests in Cuba are being suppressed by the country’s defense minister.

The US sanctioned Cuba’s defense minister and a division of the interior ministry on Thursday for crushing peaceful protesters, a move that President Joe Biden described as “only the beginning” of severe steps against Havana.

The US Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control had frozen the assets of Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and the Special National Brigade (SNB), a Cuban interior ministry office, in connection with human rights violations committed during a crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month.

“This is only the beginning — the US will continue to sanction individuals who are involved for the persecution of the Cuban people,” Biden stated in a statement released shortly after the penalties were announced.

Lopez Miera and the SNB — a special forces squad known as the Black Berets – were “driving the crackdown,” according to Biden, because they were “driving the crackdown” against protestors who came to the streets by the thousands in rare public anti-government demonstrations.

“As we hold the Cuban regime accountable, we pledge our unshakable support for the Cuban people,” Biden added.

He went on to say that Washington was working closely with regional allies such as the Organization of American States to “pressurize the dictatorship to quickly release unfairly incarcerated political prisoners, restore internet connectivity, and allow the Cuban people to exercise their fundamental rights.”

According to the Treasury Department, the sanctions freeze all of Lopez Miera’s and the SNB’s assets and interests in the United States, as well as prevent any US citizen, resident, or business from engaging in financial transactions with them.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated, “Treasury will continue to implement its Cuba-related sanctions, including those imposed today, to support the people of Cuba in their search for democracy and freedom from the Cuban government.”

Thousands of Cubans marched in 40 locations on July 11 and 12, chanting “Freedom,” “Down with the dictatorship,” and “We’re Hungry.”

Since the protests erupted amid the greatest economic crisis in decades, one person has died and more than 100 have been detained.

Cuba’s military ministry and security services attacked people and “arrested or vanished over 100 protestors in an attempt to repress these protests,” according to the Treasury Department.