Sanctions against Chinese painkiller companies are condemned by Beijing.

On Thursday, Beijing slammed the US for imposing restrictions on Chinese painkiller manufacturers, as Washington strives to combat an addiction pandemic that claimed the lives of a record 100,000 Americans last year.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that makes it simpler for the US to target international drug traffickers, as people battling with addiction increasingly turn to cheaper drugs purchased online from overseas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a statement that the sanctions “will help disrupt the global supply chain and financial networks that enable synthetic opioids and precursor chemicals to enter the United States.”

China has stated that it “vehemently opposes” the action.

“These kinds of erroneous activities, in which one side is unwell but pushes the other to take medicine, are not helpful,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry.

China, according to US law enforcement, is still a key supply of fentanyl and the chemicals used to create it, as well as other synthetic drugs.

Beijing claims to have put in place controls on fentanyl manufacture and precursors.

The Treasury Department levied sanctions on four Chinese chemical companies and one individual, Chuen Fat Yip, who the Treasury Department described as “one of the greatest, if not the largest, producer of anabolic steroids in the world” under Biden’s new executive order.

The US State Department has also offered a reward of up to $5 million for the arrest of the 68-year-old, who is thought to be based in Wuhan, China.

His company was accused of creating $280 million in anabolic steroids over five years and delivering ingredients for the painkiller fentanyl through small shipments delivered throughout the world in federal accusations filed in 2018.

According to prosecutors in Dallas, US officials seized the equivalent of $2.3 million in bitcoin traced back to Chuen last month.

Sanctions were also issued by the US Treasury Department on two Mexican drug cartels and one in Brazil.

The sanctions will freeze any assets the groups or Chuen may have in the United States and make transactions out of the country illegal.

More than 100,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in the year leading up to April, an epidemic blamed at first on the way drug firms enthusiastically promoted their use and how cheaply available they became to individuals in despair.

Painkiller addiction has risen in recent years as a result of a proliferation of phony medications that can be purchased online, often smuggled in from elsewhere.

The executive order signed by Vice President Joe Biden enables the