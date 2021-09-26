San Marino is holding an abortion referendum.

San Marino, a tiny country with a mostly Catholic population, will vote on whether or not to allow abortion in a highly emotional referendum on Sunday.

Campaigners seek to bring the scenic republic, nestled in the heart of Italy on a mountaintop, into line with the rest of Europe by lifting an absolute prohibition on abortion.

The Catholic Church, on the other hand, continues to wield considerable power, and Pope Francis recently restated his firm belief that abortion is “murder.”

San Marino, along with Malta, Andorra, and the Vatican, is one of the few countries in Europe to outlaw abortion completely, even in circumstances of rape or incest, serious foetal impairment, or life threat to the mother.

35,411 voters – a third of whom live overseas – are eligible to vote in the referendum organized by the San Marino Women’s Union (UDS) on Sunday.

The topic is whether abortion should be permitted up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Abortion would be permitted after the 12th week only if the mother’s life was in danger or if the foetus had abnormalities that could hurt the woman physically or psychologically.

The outcome is highly unknown in the absence of opinion polls.

“We are hoping to win. “The majority of young people are on our side because it is a problem that directly impacts their lives,” said Francesca Nicolini, a 60-year-old doctor and UDS member.

“It is immoral to regard women who are compelled to undergo abortions as criminals.”

Abortion currently involves a three-year prison sentence for the woman and a six-year sentence for the doctor who performs the practice.

But no one has ever been found guilty. Women who want an abortion usually travel to Italy, where the procedure has been permitted for more than 40 years.

The ruling Christian Democratic Party, which has deep ties to the Catholic Church, is leading the battle against decriminalizing abortion.

They’ve urged people to vote “No” in order to “protect the right to life.”

Andrea Turazzi, the bishop of San Marino-Montefeltro, said the church is “decidedly against” the reform, echoing Pope Francis’ remarks last week.

“From a scientific standpoint, it is a human life. When he returned from Slovakia, the pontiff asked reporters, “Is it proper to stop it to solve a problem?”

In San Marino, some believers are in favor of change, but no one can predict the outcome.

Manuel Ciavatta, deputy secretary of the Christian Democratic Party, remarked, "The population is quite divided on the topic."