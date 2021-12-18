San Francisco declares a drug-related emergency in the downtown area.

San Francisco’s mayor issued a state of emergency in the downtown district on Friday, citing a sharp increase in deadly drug overdoses, primarily due to fentanyl.

The Tenderloin area, located just south of Union Square, has emerged as the city’s core of an opioid epidemic that has swept the country.

“We’re losing over two people a day to drug overdoses, predominantly fentanyl, and mostly in the Tenderloin and SoMa,” city supervisor Matt Haney said, referring to a nearby core district.

“This is a public health emergency that requires a crisis response with a high level of urgency, coordination, and resolve to combat this epidemic.”

Since the mid-2010s, when the very potent synthetic opioid fentanyl reached the city, drug overdoses in San Francisco have increased dramatically.

According to a San Francisco Chronicle tracker, a record 711 people died from overdoses last year, with 2021 mortality expected to be somewhat lower.

The declaration, issued by Mayor London Breed on Friday, permits officials to skip zoning, planning, and contract procurement restrictions in order to immediately open shelters and mental health services.

It follows Breed’s lead in declaring a Covid-19 emergency for the entire city in February 2020.

For the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic, drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 for the first time, aggravated by a rush of phony internet tablets.

Breed said the measure would “disrupt the illegal activity in the neighborhood” and “get people the treatment and support they need.” The Tenderloin district near City Hall has long been a hotspot for homelessness, drug use, and drug dealing, and Breed said it would “get people the treatment and support they need.”

As a result of the pandemic, many treatment programs have been discontinued or reduced, and alcohol and drug consumption rates have increased.