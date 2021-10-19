Samples from the China mission reveal that the Moon has been ‘active’ for longer than previously thought.

Chinese scientists said Tuesday that the first lunar rocks transported back to Earth in decades reveal the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously assumed.

Last year, a Chinese spacecraft returned lunar rocks and dirt to Earth, marking humanity’s first trip to collect samples from the Moon in four decades and a watershed moment for Beijing’s expanding space program.

Scientists discovered basalt from 2.03 billion years ago in the samples, bringing the latest known date of volcanic activity on the moon closer to the present by as much as 900 million years.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claimed in a statement that the samples “show that the Moon’s interior was still forming at roughly two billion years ago.”

Previous moon rocks returned by US and Soviet missions revealed evidence of lunar activity as far back as 2.8 billion years ago, but they were from older portions of the lunar surface, leaving a gap in scientists’ understanding about the more recent history of Earth’s natural satellite.

The Chang’e-5 mission, named after a mythical moon goddess, retrieved two kilogrammes (4.5 pounds) of samples from Mons Ruemker in the Oceanus Procellarum, or “Ocean of Storms,” a previously undiscovered part of the moon.

The location was chosen because scientists believed it was more recently developed, based on the lower density of meteor craters on its surface.

“Overall, those results are quite exciting,” Audrey Bouvier, a planetology professor at Germany’s University of Bayreuth, said in a video message at a Beijing press conference on Tuesday.

The new discoveries, which were published in three papers in the Nature journal on Tuesday, raise new questions for scientists seeking to figure out the Moon’s history.

“How did the Moon manage to keep its volcanic activity going for so long? The Moon is naturally tiny, thus it should dissipate heat fast, according to popular belief “One of the studies’ authors, CAS researcher Li Xianhua, told reporters.

The Chang’e 5 samples were a significant step forward for China’s space program, which has already dispatched a rover to Mars and landed another craft on the Moon’s far side.

On Saturday, the country dispatched three astronauts to its new space station, which is planned to be ready by 2022, as it tries to catch up to the United States and Russia.