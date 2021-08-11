Sailing Boats And Cycle Rickshaws In Venezuela’s Oil-Rich, Low-Fuel Region

Although Maracaibo is recognized as the oil capital of Venezuela, a chronic fuel scarcity has forced fisherman Franklin Romero to use a sailboat and bus driver Manuel to use a cycle rickshaw.

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but production has dropped from over three million barrels per day in 2014 to just over 500,000 barrels per day today, necessitating imports.

Experts condemn President Nicolas Maduro’s regime for inept management and corruption.

Romero displays the handcrafted oars he uses to drive his boat on Lake Maracaibo, one of South America’s largest, under the scorching sun of Venezuela’s northeastern Zulia state.

As he returned from his fishing trip, the wiry Romero told AFP, “We use sails since there is no fuel.”

He started working just before 6:00 a.m. and returned to the beach in Los Puertos de Altagracia at 10:00 a.m. with seven medium-sized croakers, a popular white meat fish in the area.

The 28-year-old sold five of them and kept two for himself and his two-year-old daughter.

Because there was no wind, he had to row out and back onto the lake, making for a long and hard excursion that would have taken minutes with a motor.

“Rowing or sailing is already commonplace,” Romero remarked.

The majority of the boats are modified motorboats with outboard motors removed and wooden masts and plastic sails, or propellers connected to a small motor.

In comparison to the 20 liters required by more powerful outboard motors, these require only four liters of fuel.

In a location where few gas stations have supplies and customer lines stretch for kilometers (miles) at the ones that do, fuel has become a luxury.

While petrol used to be essentially free in Venezuela, it now costs $2 per liter on the black market, which is most people’s only alternative.

Maduro’s regime blames US sanctions for preventing Venezuela from purchasing fuel or unprocessed petroleum.

Fishermen frequently borrow money from fishmongers to purchase gasoline “on credit” and then pay it back with their daily profits, which can reach $25 on “particularly good” days.

However, they may sometimes return to shore empty-handed but with a debt to pay.

Jonathan, a father of six children who returned with two, stated, "Today I lost fuel, I lost work, and I didn't catch anything, I just got exhausted."