S.Africa’s ‘Rainbow Nation’ Bids Tutu, the much-loved Tutu, has passed away.

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up hearing that charismatic black theologian Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man in apartheid South Africa.

But on Thursday, she stood in line with people of all colors to pay their respects to the intrepid opponent of white supremacy, who lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had spoken for a decade.

“He was demonized to the point of oblivion. “I didn’t realize he was a nice guy until I was a teenager,” she said, standing in a line that was genuinely reflective of the country Tutu termed “the Rainbow Nation.” “..

Young and elderly South Africans flocked to St George’s Cathedral in droves to pay their respects to the widely respected icon as he lay in his plain pinewood coffin.

Likhanye Mbikwana, who sucked on a pacifier while being held in his mother’s arms and swaddled in a blanket, was most likely one of the youngest in line.

Amanda Mbikwana, his 29-year-old mother, said, “When he grows up, he’ll be viewing his photo on this extremely important day.”

She claimed she had gone to the “People’s Cathedral” — so named for its role in resisting white-majority rule — to honor Tutu for “everything he has done for us as Africans,” as she was born just before apartheid ended.

Joan Coulson, 70, who was at the front of the line, was likewise eager to sign the condolence book.

She claimed she waited more than three hours in line before the late archbishop’s body was even brought in.

Coulson, who lives in the Cape Flats, a poor neighborhood known for violent crime, recalled meeting Tutu for the first time at church when she was 15 years old.

“I would compare him to Elvis Presley,” she remarked, referring to the American rock and roll singer’s star power.

The sun came out briefly as the hearse arrived, though it eventually started to drizzle, in a place where inhabitants often joke that all four seasons may visit in a single day.

The “Arch,” as he was popularly known, had particularly demanded no displays of “ostentatiousness.”

On his coffin, there were no gilded handles, only stout rope. There were were no costly bouquets for the Nobel Laureate in Peace.

His plain wooden coffin was carried inside the cathedral at the foot of Cape Town’s famed Table Mountain, topped simply with a simple arrangement of white carnations.

The purple-robed Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, waved. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.