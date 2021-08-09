Rwandan National Admits to Murdering Priest in 2020 After Burning Down French Cathedral.

According to local media agencies, a Rwandan national confessed to the murder of a Catholic priest in France’s Vendée region on Monday.

During a Monday news conference, French authorities said they did not believe the person responsible for the death of 60-year-old Father Olivier Maire had terrorist motives and that the death was being investigated as intentional homicide, according to BFM TV.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, the person who confessed to investigators about his role in Maire’s killing was also accused of setting fire to the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul of Nantes, which is located north of Vendée in Nantes, in July 2020.

According to Euronews, the person who confessed to the fire was released after being briefly briefed but remained under judicial monitoring.

According to a source with the local authorities, Maire harbored the individual for “several months” before his death on Monday.

As word of Maire’s death spread, lawmakers across the country began issuing official comments and posting them on social media to pay tribute to the priest.

The president of the Senate Republicans in the French Parliament, Bruno Retailleau, tweeted a photo of Maire and said the priest was killed “by a criminal he was sheltering out of charity.” “His death testifies to the kindness of this priest whom I knew well and whose depth of faith I had been able to appreciate,” Retailleau said.

Retailleu’s tribute to Maire was retweeted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who praised the priest’s “generosity” and “passion for others.” Il portait jusque dans les traits de son visage la générosité et l’amour de l’autre. I pay tribute to Père Olivier Maire on behalf of the nation. Warm thoughts for the Montforts and all Catholics in France. Protecting those who believe is a top priority. “On behalf of the Nation, I pay tribute to Father Olivier Maire. https://t.co/meWKC8ZWWB — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 9, 2021 Warm regards to all Catholics in France, including the Montfortians. Macron tweeted, “Protecting those who believe is a priority.”

Marine Le Pen, the president of the National Rally, questioned why the individual was released after the fire at the Nantes cathedral in a tweet on Monday.

“What is happening in our country is unique in its gravity: it is a total collapse. This is a condensed version of the information.