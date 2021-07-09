Russia’s UN Ambassador expresses gratitude to the United States and others for reaching an agreement on Syrian aid.

Following a US-Russia agreement, Turkey will continue to supply humanitarian supplies to rebel-occupied northwest Syria for a year, according to the United Nations. The pact would offer lifesaving relief to 3.4 million Syrians in critical need of food and other support.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved the delivery of relief. The major question was whether the council should permit deliveries to northwest Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border for another year, as the West, the UN, and humanitarian groups argued, or for six months, as Russia, Syria’s closest ally, urged.

On Saturday, the existing one-year aid mandate through Bab al-Hawa expires. Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador, called the deal “a watershed moment on the path to resolving the Syrian crisis and overcoming its effects,” and expressed gratitude to the Americans and all council members for achieving an agreement “despite all the obstacles and problems.”

The resolution authorizes aid deliveries through Bab al-Hawa for six months, until January 10, 2022, with an automatic extension for another six months, subject to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issuing a report on the aid operation’s “transparency” and progress on delivering aid across conflict lines within Syria, as Russia requested.

“The council members have given their approval for the cross-border system to be steadily improved and finally replaced by cross-line deliveries,” Nebenzia added. “It addresses the need to improve cross-line delivery for the first time.”

“Thanks to this resolution, millions of Syrians can breathe a sigh of relief tonight knowing that vital humanitarian aid will continue to flow into Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing after tomorrow, and parents can sleep tonight knowing that their children will be fed for the next 12 months,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council after the vote.

She stated, “The humanitarian deal we’ve made here will genuinely save lives.”

“Humanitarian operations should also address such acute requirements of the Syrian population as water supply, health care, and education,” Nebenzia said, adding that council members are unanimous.

The resolution requests that the United Nations' 193 member countries "respond with practical steps to resolve."