Russia’s troop movements near Ukraine should be clarified, according to the US.

The US urged on Russia to be explicit about its intentions amid “strange military action” around Ukraine’s borders on Wednesday, saying it was “very closely” monitoring the situation.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US was concerned about troop moves within Russia’s boundaries but near to Ukraine’s border, where Ukrainian government forces are fighting pro-Moscow separatists in a seven-year war.

Kirby did not go into detail about what the US military had seen of Russian military activity, merely stating that they were “extraordinary in their magnitude and breadth.”

He remarked, “It’s not apparent what the Russian aims are.”

Kirby added that Washington wanted to “better comprehend” the operations and didn’t want to see “any action further destabilize what is already a very difficult part of the world.”

“We urge Russia to be transparent about their intentions and to follow through on their Minsk agreements,” he said, referring to the cease-fire agreements in Ukraine.

“Our unflinching support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Kirby continued.

The remarks came after William Burns, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, on a rare visit to Moscow last week and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden dispatched Burns, a former US ambassador to Moscow, to personally address the Russian army surge.