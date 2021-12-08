Russia’s Reaction to Vladimir Putin’s and Joe Biden’s Conversations

As Russia’s media analyzed whether the virtual discussion between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would lead to a meaningful lessening of hostilities between Washington and Moscow, Putin lauded the talks he had with Biden.

Since the Russian and American presidents met in Geneva in June, Washington’s sanctions against Moscow have been tightened, coinciding with a growing worldwide uproar over Russia’s military buildup near its Ukrainian border.

Putin told reporters that the meeting on Tuesday was “extremely open, substantive, and, I would say, helpful.” “I hope this is how the American side evaluates the outcomes of our meeting,” according to Tass news agency.

Putin did declare at a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday that Moscow has the right to “defend its security,” though he did not specify whether he intended to attack Ukraine, and he renewed his appeal for NATO not to press Kyiv to join.

His judgment of the conversations with Biden was courteous enough, given that Russian media sources largely concentrated on the topic of Ukraine in their coverage of the meeting.

“Between a rock and a hard place,” said the headline in the business daily Kommersant in an article about Putin’s continued demand for a legally binding treaty on the alliance’s non-expansion.

“However, the leaders of Russia and the United States did not reach any agreement on this critical topic for Moscow. “At least for the time being,” the story stated.

The more mundane title in the Kremlin mouthpiece newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, read, “Talks between Russian and US presidents take two hours.”

According to political analyst Alexander Rahr, the time the leaders spoke revealed “it was not a threat dialogue.”

“We have yet to make more concrete remarks on its results,” Rahr added, “but I hope that it will truly promote de-escalation.”

The headline “Tete-a-nyet” was splashed across the front page of the daily Izvestia, a play on the Russian word for “no” and the term tête-à-tête.

It was in response to the White House’s reading of the meeting, which stated that Biden “reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

The US and its allies would also “act with robust economic and other measures,” according to the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.