Russia’s expulsion of a British journalist is a “assault” on media freedom, according to the BBC.

The BBC accused Russia on Friday of committing a “direct assault on media freedom” by refusing to renew the visa of one of its Moscow correspondents.

After Russian state television claimed she had until the end of the month to depart, BBC director-general Tim Davie said, “The deportation of Sarah Rainsford is a clear assault on media freedom, which we condemn unequivocally.”

Rainsford delivered “independent and in-depth reporting of Russia and the former Soviet Union,” according to Davie, who added, “Sarah is an extraordinary and brave journalist.”

The move comes at a time when tensions between Moscow and the West are seething, and Russia is cracking down on opposition groups and independent media.

Late Thursday evening, a presenter on the state news program Rossiya 24 declared, “This is a landmark expulsion.”

Rainsford, who had previously been posted in Havana, Istanbul, and Madrid, would not have her visa extended when it expired at the end of August, according to Rossiya 24.

The actions, according to the presenter, are analogous to purported pressure on Russian media in the United Kingdom.

The Kremlin-backed television broadcaster RT was fined?200,000 by Britain’s broadcasting regulator Ofcom in 2019 for “serious” prejudice in its coverage of the 2018 nerve agent poisoning in the English city of Salisbury and the Syria conflict.

In response, Ofcom’s Russian equivalent launched an investigation into the BBC’s coverage of the Syrian conflict.

Following the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal, a former double agent, with the deadly weapon Novichok, 23 Russian diplomats were expelled, with Moscow retaliating.

Diplomatic relations had been tense since the death of another former Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko, from radiation poisoning in 2006, which he blamed on President Vladimir Putin in a posthumous message.

Despite constantly criticizing Western media for their coverage of Russia, Moscow rarely expels journalists.

The Russian foreign ministry did not respond to an AFP request for comment right away.

On Friday, its spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, remarked on her Telegram channel that the British broadcaster should comment first.

She wrote, “Don’t be shy.”

“BBC representatives who recently visited the foreign ministry were given a thorough explanation of everything. They should be able to say something.”

The foreign ministry announced last week that six anonymous British nationals had been barred from entering the country due to their “involvement in anti-Russian actions.”

Rainsford’s name did not appear on the list.

The BBC, which is supported by a yearly licence fee paid by all television set owners but is editorially independent of the government, is constantly criticised. Brief News from Washington Newsday.