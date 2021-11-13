Russia’s Black Sea exercises were rejected, according to Vladimir Putin, in order to avoid escalation with NATO.

After Russia’s defense ministry protested about a surge in activity by the US-led alliance in the region, President Vladimir Putin expressed his concern about “unplanned” NATO operations near the Black Sea.

Putin said in a television interview that Russia did not conduct its own exercises in the area it considers its backyard because he did not want to “further exacerbate the situation there.”

Six planes were intercepted on Friday, according to the Russian military ministry, as the “intensity of aerial reconnaissance of NATO countries near the Russian Federation’s borders in the Black Sea continues to escalate,” according to news agency RIA.

The ministry said the day before that it dispatched a Su-30 fighter jet to intercept a British RC-135 observation plane as it approached Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and claims as its own, despite international condemnation.

“The United States and its NATO partners are conducting unscheduled drills in the Black Sea,” Putin told Russia’s Channel 1.

“Not only has a very powerful ship group been organized, but these drills also include aviation, particularly strategic aviation.”

“The B-51s being utilized are relatively old aircraft,” he added in the interview, which was also published on the Kremlin website and cited by news organizations, “but the issue is that they carry strategic military weaponry on board.” For us, this is a significant task.” He added that his military ministry “had also recommended doing its own unexpected drills” in the area, but that “I believe that this is impracticable” and that “there is no need to exacerbate the situation there further.” “As a result,” he continued, “the Russian Ministry of Defense limited itself to escorting aircraft and ships.” NATO has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Tensions between Moscow and NATO have risen in recent months as a result of NATO maneuvers in the Black Sea, the closing of Moscow’s NATO office, and another Russian force deployment near Ukraine’s borders.

The “real goal of the US maneuvers in the Black Sea region,” according to Russia’s defense ministry, was to investigate “the theater of military operations in the case of a military solution by Kiev to the conflict in the southeast,” Tass reported.

Secretary of State, this week. This is a condensed version of the information.