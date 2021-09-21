Russians mourn the victims of a shooting spree on a college campus.

On Tuesday, shocked and mourning Russians gathered at a university in Perm after a student went on a campus shooting spree that killed six people and injured dozens more.

A day after the killings, with a tight police cordon still in place surrounding Perm State University, frightened students in groups and families put flowers and lighted candles.

On the improvised memorial, a photo of one of the victims was displayed.

At the start of an official day of mourning for the attack, Ksenia Punina, a professor of international relations at the university, told AFP she was shocked and in pain.

The 40-year-old, who was wearing a black mask with the university’s name on it, stated, “Our university is our home.”

As people gathered on a bright and crisp cold day, she said, “It’s completely unexpected; a total shock when a man comes into your house with a weapon to your family.”

On Monday morning, a university student wearing black tactical gear and a helmet wandered the densely populated campus, shooting down individuals in his path with a hunting rifle.

While being arrested, he was confronted by police and was injured.

There was no official word on a motivation for the incident, but local media said that the attacker was a 19-year-old who had expressed his desire to harm others on social media.

The attack wreaked havoc on campus, with footage on social media showing dozens of students leaping from windows to escape the assailant.

“I first noticed people fleeing, then I noticed the shooter. “I immediately recognized what was going on,” Yuri Aydarov, a rector’s advisor, told AFP on Tuesday.

“I told the students that they needed to get away from the windows and lie down,” Aydarov explained.

“We were sitting quietly,” says the narrator. Then there were shots and screams in the corridor,” he added.

President Vladimir Putin described the incident, which claimed the lives of one man and five women aged between 18 and 66, as a “great loss” for the entire country.

On Tuesday morning, police had closed off the university’s mainly Soviet-era buildings except to senior staff. Other universities in Perm reopened Tuesday after closures but were on high alert along with schools.

The attack in Perm, some 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) from Moscow, was the second mass shooting to target students in Russia this year, and came with growing attention on gun control laws.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that legislative action had already been taken to further restrict gun buying since the first attack this year in. Washington Newsday Brief News.