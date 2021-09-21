Russians have gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the campus shooting spree.

On Tuesday, shocked and distraught Russians gathered outside a university in Perm after a student went on a campus shooting spree, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

A day after the killings, with a tight police cordon still in place surrounding Perm State University, they lay red carnations and lighted candles at impromptu monuments.

At the start of an official day of mourning for the attack, Ksenia Punina, a professor of international affairs at the university, told AFP she was shocked and in grief.

The 40-year-old, who was wearing a black mask with the university’s name on it, stated, “Our university is our home.”

“When a man walks into your house with a firearm and threatens your family, it’s utterly unexpected.”

On Monday morning, a university student wearing black tactical gear and a helmet wandered the densely populated campus, shooting down individuals in his path with a hunting rifle.

He was ultimately confronted by police, who injured him while detaining him, and he was taken to the hospital.

There is yet to be any evidence of a motive for the attack.

The attack wreaked havoc on campus, with footage on social media showing hundreds of students leaping through windows to avoid the perpetrator.

The event, which took the lives of one man and five women aged 18 to 66, was hailed by President Vladimir Putin as a “huge loss” for the entire country.

Except for senior personnel, police had shut down the university’s mostly Soviet-era buildings on Tuesday morning.

The massacre at Perm, about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) south of Moscow, was the second mass shooting to target students in Russia this year, and it happened as gun control measures drew increased attention.

Since the first assault this year in Kazan, which killed nine people, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that legislative action has already been taken to severely restrict gun purchases.

He stated that authorities will investigate what had occurred this time.

The student who carried out Monday’s shooting had legally obtained the hunting weapon earlier this year, according to investigators.

Nine people were in critical condition after the incident, according to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who was deployed to the area to organize a response.

According to local media, Education Minister Valery Falkov paid a visit to injured students in hospital on Monday evening and said those who required more intensive care will be transported to Moscow.

Punina informed an AFP journalist at the monument that one of her students had been seriously injured and had needed surgery. Brief News from Washington Newsday.