Russians are flying to other countries to receive WHO-approved COVID vaccinations in order to travel.

According to the Associated Press, Russians seeking authorisation to travel to the West have been traveling to other nations to get COVID-19 vaccines certified by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency. While Russia sells a few vaccines, including the Sputnik V vaccine, none of them have been approved by the agencies, making it impossible for anyone who receives one to go to Europe or the United States.

Croatia has become a popular alternative for Russians wishing to get immunized with permitted vaccinations, despite a rise in COVID-19 infections. The main vaccination site in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital, has a separate line for foreigners, most of whom, according to officials, come for a one-day excursion to obtain their injections.

Valentino Rajkovic, a coordinator at the Zagreb vaccination center, said, “[Russians] are coming here for their third shot.” “They’ll have their COVID passports in two weeks.” According to the Associated Press, Serbia is also a popular vaccination destination.

According to Reuters, the WHO halted the clearance process for the Sputnik V vaccine in September, citing a lack of quality control in the vaccine’s manufacturing process. After completing the review, the agency said in mid-October that it had restarted the evaluation process and would decide whether to issue Sputnik V Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Boris Kulatmetov explained that he needs to go to European Union nations to see his clients and that he has no other option to schedule business meetings, so he traveled to Croatia to get a travel immunization.

“That is what I cannot obtain in Russia, a vaccine that is approved in Europe,” he explained as he waited in a huge line.

Andriy, who only revealed his first name, said he was interested in getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is popular since it just requires one shot. He claimed that this made foreign visitors feel “at ease” in Croatia.

Vaccination overseas is known as “vaccine tourism,” and it is typically handled by travel agencies as part of a package vacation that includes lodging, sightseeing, and excursions.

Additional flights from Russia have been scheduled, according to Croatian media, bringing in scores of individuals on a regular basis.