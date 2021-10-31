Russian tourists are flocking to Egypt’s Red Sea once again.

Mussa al-Nahas sat outside his perfume and spice shop overlooking the Red Sea, delighted at the sight of Russian visitors returning to Sharm el-Sheikh six years after a terrorist attack.

He told AFP that “today is much, much better than three or four months ago since the Russians have returned.”

“The reintroduction of Russian flights has prompted other countries to do the same,” he said.

Nahas, 42, has spent half of his life at the picturesque, sun-drenched Red Sea resort, which was severely harmed economically following the downing of a Metrojet airliner in 2015, which killed 224 passengers, the majority of whom were Russian.

The so-called Islamic State terrorist group, which has a presence in the restive North Sinai region, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the incident, Russia imposed a blanket ban on all flights to the Red Sea beginning in 2015, as well as a temporary ban on flights to Cairo.

The emergence of the Covid-19 epidemic in 2020 was a double blow, driving away the country’s only source of revenue: tourists.

Tourism accounts for around ten percent of Egypt’s GDP, with a third of the country’s 100 million people living in poverty.

“We used to say Sharm el-Sheikh had turned into a ghost town,” Nahas added.

The fortunes of Sharm, as it is lovingly called, began to improve in August, when the first plane from Moscow landed at the local airport.

The long-standing embargo was finally lifted after years of diplomatic efforts.

Abdelqader Abdel-Rahman, 30, was happy to see tourists roaming around town as he prepared to lead a group of Hungarian explorers on a desert safari on quad bikes.

“Prior to 2015, there were approximately 120-150 flights each week from Russia… We hope that things will return to normal soon “According to AFP, he said.

Every week, roughly 20 aircraft from Russia arrive in Sharm-el-Sheikh.

Egypt’s tourism ministry has abolished visa fees for 28 nations, including many from Eastern Europe, in order to capitalize on the increased demand for travel following months of global blockades.

According to official estimates, the country received half a million tourists in April, more than twice as many as in January.

“The town has begun to move since Russian planes have began to return. Many people have returned to their previous employment and reopened their bazaars and restaurants “According to Abdel-Rahman.

Tourists are likewise relieved to be back in the largest Arab country, which offers lots to see and do. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.