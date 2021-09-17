Russian opposition criticizes Apple and Google for removing an app following ‘Kremlin blackmail.’

According to the Associated Press, Russian opposition groups are condemning Apple and Google for removing a smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to win elections against those backed by Russian authorities.

The two businesses “bent to the Kremlin’s blackmail” in their decision to delete the Smart Voting service, according to Leonid Volkov, the chief strategist for imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who wrote on Facebook. According to the Associated Press, Volkov also stated that individuals who have already downloaded the program will not be affected by its removal and that it will continue to function normally.

The action comes as polls open for Russia’s parliamentary election on Friday, which is largely considered as a referendum on whether President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia political party will retain control of the State Duma in the run-up to the presidential election in 2024. Over the last few weeks, Russian authorities have been attempting to have Navalny’s Smart Voting program removed from app stores.

According to the Associated Press, Russian authorities advised Apple and Google that failing to remove the app would be considered election meddling, and fines may be levied on the businesses.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan last week over the matter.

Representatives from Apple and Google were called to a meeting in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, on Thursday. Apple agreed to assist with Russian authorities, according to the Council’s commission on defending state sovereignty.

Apple and Google did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press on Friday.

According to a person with firsthand knowledge of the situation, Google was obliged to remove the app due to legal requests from regulators and threats of criminal prosecution in Russia. Russian police officials also visited Google’s offices in Moscow on Monday to enforce a court order to block the app. Because of the sensitivity of the subject, the person spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The presidential administration “absolutely, of course” appreciates the companies’ decision to delete the app, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who added that it complies with Russian legislation. According to Peskov, the software is “against the law” in Russia.

In the last few months, This is a condensed version of the information.