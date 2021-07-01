Russia would not reopen the Syrian border crossing for humanitarian aid deliveries.

According to the Associated Press, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia described a plan to reopen a border crossing between Iraq and Syria to transfer humanitarian aid as a “non-starter.”

Bab al-Hawa, Syria’s only open border crossing, is located in Turkey and connects to the northwest. The United Nations intended to provide humanitarian aid through that bridge as well as through the Iraq crossing. Humanitarian aid would have to pass through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to reach Idlib, according to Nebenzia.

Russia will vote to maintain the Bab al-Hawa border open, according to Nebenzia.

The United Nations, the United States, Europeans, and others have put pressure on Russia, warning of catastrophic humanitarian repercussions if all border crossings are stopped.

Nebenzia was responding to a draft Security Council resolution circulated last Friday that would keep Bab al-Hawa open and reopen the Al-Yaroubiya border with Iraq in the predominantly Kurdish-controlled northeast, which has been blocked since January 2020.

When humanitarian delivery began in 2014, three years after the Syrian crisis began, the Security Council sanctioned four border crossings. However, Russia used its veto threat in the UN Security Council to limit assistance deliveries to two border crossings in the northwest in January 2020, and subsequently to cut another in July of that year.

As a result, only the Bab al-Hawa crossing can transport relief today, and its mandate expires on July 10.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, has accused Western donors of “blackmailing” Moscow by threatening to withhold humanitarian help to its close ally Syria if the mandate for Bab al-Hawa is not renewed.

“We believe it is critical to oppose such approaches,” he said in an oral statement delivered to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and obtained by The Associated Press last week. “We feel that more concessions to the Americans and Europeans under the fear of financial sanctions will undermine the UN, its Charter, and the Security Council’s resolutions.”

Nebenzia echoed Russia’s criticism of cross-border aid, saying that humanitarian aid should be supplied across battle lines within Syria to help the Syrian government maintain control of the entire nation.

