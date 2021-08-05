Russia will conduct east-west military drills with China and Belarus back-to-back.

Russia has scheduled two military drills on its eastern and western borders with China and Belarus, involving tens of thousands of troops.

The first exercise, Zapad-Interaction 2021, or West-Interaction 2021, was set to begin on Monday at the Qingtongxia Joint Tactical Training Base in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of northwest China. The Russian and Chinese militaries announced the joint operations last week, with up to 10,000 troops and a variety of weaponry and equipment from both sides expected to participate.

The official Chinese Military Online website published a report on Thursday documenting the preliminary training of Russian troops who had already arrived in China to meet colleagues in the People’s Liberation Army Western Theater Command.

This will be the fourth consecutive strategic exercise between the two countries, and the first to take place in China.

The ‘Zapad/Interaction2021′ joint exercise will show Chinese and Russian troops together carrying out strikes against terrorist elements in mixed formations, with counter-terrorism and stability maintenance as the mission scenario, according to the Chinese military. “Both sides’ special operations troops will accomplish the task of capturing the high ground and trenches according to the pre-planned strategy, and then carry out the task of infiltrating the enemy in depth.”

In recent years, Beijing and Moscow have strengthened their military-technical ties, and last month, the two countries commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

China and Russia are closer than they’ve ever been, and they want to show it as they face international crises together, such as the prospect of Afghanistan’s instability spreading to Central Asia as the last American troops depart at the end of this month.

The Russian Armed Forces and the People’s Liberation Army of China will also train together next month as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s planned Peace Mission 2021 exercises. These drills will include fellow SCO members India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, and will focus on counterterrorism.

Russia has major plans for other massive drills hundreds of miles away in Eastern Europe in the same month.

