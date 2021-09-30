Russia will conduct a test of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile before deploying it to its armed forces.

Russia is planning more test launches of its hypersonic cruise missile from a surface ship ahead of the weapon’s expected deployment by the country’s armed services.

President Vladimir Putin boasted about the Tsirkon (Zircon) cruise missile, which he claims can travel at speeds of up to Mach 9 (6,905 mph), much exceeding the capability of a conventional missile system.

The missile was successfully launched from Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea on July 19, according to the Russian defense ministry. The missile hit a target 200 miles away, according to footage released on social media.

The missile’s “launches from a coastal mount” have now “been successfully accomplished,” according to state news outlet Tass.

The most recent launch was in July, according to the outlet, which cited a military ministry source.

The next round of trials will begin in November and go through 2022, according to Tass.

“After that, the missiles will be sent to the Russian armed forces,” it claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry and armaments contractor NPO Mashinostroyenia struck an agreement in August to deliver the hypersonic missiles to troops by 2025.

When Russia will test the Tsirkon missile from a submarine has been speculated. It is more difficult to protect against hypersonic strikes conducted from submarines at unknown places.

The Northern Fleet’s Yasen-class Severodvinsk submarine was supposed to conduct tests in June, but official media stated that they had been postponed until August.

The tests were supposed to take place before the White Sea froze over, according to a Russian defense source in August, but there has been no further word.

Earlier this month, Russia’s deputy prime minister, Yuri Borisov, spoke to Tass about Moscow’s plans for worldwide hypersonic weapons superiority.

For years, he told the agency, “we have been striving to keep up with or chase the leading weapon designs of Western states.”

He said that Russia had jumped ahead of the rest of the world in developing hypersonic weapons, which rely on new sorts of engines driven by “compact low-power nuclear power plants.”

“Right present, we have a significant advantage over Western states in this area, and we will attempt to maintain that advantage,” Borisov added.

Pavel in August. This is a condensed version of the information.