Russia warns Ukraine that if it uses force to resolve a conflict, it will be suppressed.

Russian soldiers will “suppress” any “provocations” in the war-torn Donbas area, Russia’s highest-ranking military official warned the Ukrainian government on Thursday.

According to US intelligence, this comes following a buildup of around 70,000 Russian troops along their border with Ukraine. The Russian General Staff chief, General Valery Gerasimov, has denied any preparations to attack Ukraine, instead focusing on Ukraine’s own force buildup in the Donbas region.

At a briefing, Gerasimov assured foreign military attachés that “any provocations by Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas problems with force will be quashed.”

Ukraine has also dismissed Russia’s claims that it would try to stop the rebels with force.

Since 2014, Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists have been at odds in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, generally known as Donbas. Despite the fact that Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany signed a series of “Minsk agreements” to limit fighting between 2014 and 2015, they were never implemented.

The battle has since devolved into a “trench war,” according to the International Crisis Group, with around 75,000 troops involved and over 14,000 dead to far.

Russia has continuously refuted charges from the United States and Ukraine that it has sent troops and weaponry to the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Gerasimov dismissed media allegations that Russia was planning an invasion on Ukraine as “false,” and claimed that Ukraine was to blame for rising tensions in Donbas by deploying new weapons.

Since 2014, when Moscow invaded the Crimean peninsula and backed a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine, Russia and Ukraine have been embroiled in a vicious tug of war. Russia, according to the Kremlin, is not a party to the conflict.

Ukrainian and Western officials are concerned that Russia’s troop buildup along the border could signal Moscow’s intention to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor as early as next year.

President Joe Biden stated this week that the US would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worries about Ukraine and Europe in general, as part of a larger effort to persuade Putin not to order another disruptive invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has pushed the West to provide assurances that would prevent NATO from expanding into Ukraine, and the two have spoken about it. This is a condensed version of the information.