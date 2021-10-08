Russia wants to build an Arctic fleet in the face of rising tensions with the United States and China in the region.

According to Russian official media, Russia’s defense ministry is considering creating a new division of the Navy to protect its Arctic interests.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met in Geneva in June, and the Russian leader downplayed US concerns over Moscow’s militarization of the region, where China and the US are vying for supremacy.

However, the report by Russia’s state news agency Tass on Thursday is a new statement of intent for the region, where it continues to expand its influence.

The Baltic, Pacific, and Black Sea fleets, as well as the Caspian flotilla, make up the Russian Navy. According to Tass, a new division for the region is also being considered.

“A new structure, the Russian Arctic Fleet, is being considered,” the unnamed insider told the news agency.

“It will be a separate unit inside the Navy, and its mission will be to ensure the safety of the Northern Sea Route and the Arctic coast in the Northern and Pacific fleets’ areas of responsibility,” the source stated, according to other Russian news agencies.

According to Tass, the source claimed that the new fleet would allow Russia’s Northern and Pacific fleets to focus on combat missions, indicating how Moscow viewed upcoming geopolitical challenges.

“The new association’s infrastructure will be separate from the Northern and Pacific fleets, according to the plan. It will have ships and specific equipment fit for the Arctic in the future “According to the source.

The Russian defense ministry and the Pentagon have been asked for comment by Washington Newsday.

It comes after Russia revealed on Monday that its new Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile was successfully launched for the first time from a submarine.

Russia said missiles were fired from the Yasen-class nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk towards a target in the Barents Sea off its northern coast, after previous test launches from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, demonstrating a new phase in Russian naval capabilities.

While the Arctic is seen as a cooperative zone, there is geopolitical posturing among the major nations in the region, with claims of increased militarization and drills.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Minister, announced the building of military infrastructure in August. This is a condensed version of the information.